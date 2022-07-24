

The World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting series finally kicks off on Tuesday (11) with the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland. You can follow all the action on the World Athletics website, its associated platforms and via nearly three dozen broadcasters from around the world.

How and where to watch

The Paavo Nurmi Games will be broadcast in the territories listed below. The list will be updated as necessary in the lead-in to Tuesday's competition.

Fans from all other territories will have access to a live stream on the World Athletics YouTube channel.

Broadcast territories:

Argentina - Claro

Bolivia - Claro

Bulgaria - BNT

Canada - CBC

Chile - Claro

Colombia - Claro

Costa Rica - Claro

Czech Republic - Pragosport (tbc)

Dominican Republic - Claro

Ecuador - Claro

El Salvador - Claro

Finland - YLE

France - L'Equipe

Guatemala - Claro

Honduras - Claro

Hungary - AMC

Israel - Sport 5

Mexico - Claro

Nicaragua - Claro

Panama - Claro

Paraguay - Claro

Peru - Claro

Poland - Polsat

Slovakia - JOJ TV

Turkey - S Sport

Uruguay - Claro

USA - FloSports

Venezuela - Claro

*check local listings for broadcast times in your area

Catch up

- Detailed meeting preview

- Interview with meeting director Jari Salonen

- Continental Tour Gold meeting news

