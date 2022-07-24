  • World Athletics Partner
  • World Athletics Partner
  • World Athletics Partner
  • World Athletics Partner
  • World Athletics Media Partner
  • World Athletics Suppliers
  • World Athletics Suppliers
Countdown
World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022
Fans at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku (Organisers) © Copyright
General News

How follow the Paavo Nurmi Games Continental Tour Gold meeting


The World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting series finally kicks off on Tuesday (11) with the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland. You can follow all the action on the World Athletics website, its associated platforms and via nearly three dozen broadcasters from around the world.

How and where to watch

The Paavo Nurmi Games will be broadcast in the territories listed below. The list will be updated as necessary in the lead-in to Tuesday's competition.

Fans from all other territories will have access to a live stream on the World Athletics YouTube channel.

Broadcast territories:
Argentina - Claro
Bolivia - Claro
Bulgaria - BNT
Canada - CBC
Chile - Claro
Colombia - Claro  
Costa Rica - Claro
Czech Republic - Pragosport (tbc)
Dominican Republic - Claro 
Ecuador - Claro
El Salvador - Claro
Finland - YLE
France - L'Equipe
Guatemala - Claro
Honduras - Claro
Hungary - AMC
Israel - Sport 5
Mexico - Claro  
Nicaragua - Claro
Panama - Claro  
Paraguay - Claro
Peru - Claro
Poland - Polsat
Slovakia - JOJ TV
Turkey - S Sport
Uruguay - Claro
USA - FloSports
Venezuela - Claro
*check local listings for broadcast times in your area

Follow the action

- Timetable
Entry lists
- Live results (during the competition)
- Continental Tour Gold Twitter updates
- Paavo Nurmi Games Twitter updates
World Athletics Twitter updates
- Continental Tour Gold Facebook updates
Paavo Nurmi Games Facebook updates
- World Athletics Facebook updates
- Continental Tour Instagram updates
- Paavo Nurmi Games Instagram updates
- World Athletics Instagram updates

Catch up

- Detailed meeting preview
- Interview with meeting director Jari Salonen
- Continental Tour Gold meeting news

World Athletics

  • Fans at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku (Organisers)Fans at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku (Organisers) © Copyright