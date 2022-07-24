The World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting series finally kicks off on Tuesday (11) with the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland. You can follow all the action on the World Athletics website, its associated platforms and via nearly three dozen broadcasters from around the world.
How and where to watch
The Paavo Nurmi Games will be broadcast in the territories listed below. The list will be updated as necessary in the lead-in to Tuesday's competition.
Fans from all other territories will have access to a live stream on the World Athletics YouTube channel.
Broadcast territories:
Argentina - Claro
Bolivia - Claro
Bulgaria - BNT
Canada - CBC
Chile - Claro
Colombia - Claro
Costa Rica - Claro
Czech Republic - Pragosport (tbc)
Dominican Republic - Claro
Ecuador - Claro
El Salvador - Claro
Finland - YLE
France - L'Equipe
Guatemala - Claro
Honduras - Claro
Hungary - AMC
Israel - Sport 5
Mexico - Claro
Nicaragua - Claro
Panama - Claro
Paraguay - Claro
Peru - Claro
Poland - Polsat
Slovakia - JOJ TV
Turkey - S Sport
Uruguay - Claro
USA - FloSports
Venezuela - Claro
*check local listings for broadcast times in your area
Follow the action
- Timetable
- Entry lists
- Live results (during the competition)
- Continental Tour Gold Twitter updates
- Paavo Nurmi Games Twitter updates
- World Athletics Twitter updates
- Continental Tour Gold Facebook updates
- Paavo Nurmi Games Facebook updates
- World Athletics Facebook updates
- Continental Tour Instagram updates
- Paavo Nurmi Games Instagram updates
- World Athletics Instagram updates
Catch up
- Detailed meeting preview
- Interview with meeting director Jari Salonen
- Continental Tour Gold meeting news
