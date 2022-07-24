

*** La version française ci-dessous/ French version below ***

Nairobi is preparing to host the first World Athletics Continental Tour Meeting on African soil. The anticipation over the tour is high, partly because it will be the first major athletics event on the continent since the coronavirus struck.

“This is an event that is really important, especially for Africa,” says Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei. “It is going to open our sports in the country and most likely in Africa, because since Covid-19, there has not been any major championship in Africa.”

Nairobi was to host the World Athletics U20 Championships this year but the event was rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Continental Tour is giving Athletics Kenya another chance to put on a great show this year.

“We want to organise it bearing in mind that the success of the Continental Tour in Nairobi will also resonate on how Africa can organise events,” says Tuwei.

“It will give us an opportunity to ensure that other events can spring up all over Africa, so that we are also able to have our own series that can help and build athletics on our continent.”

The meet – named the Kip Keino Classic after distance legend Kipchoge Keino – was initially planned for May but was moved twice to its current date of 3 October. However, the organisers are no less enthusiastic.

“A lot of disruption was experienced not only in preparations but also the athletes were affected and so it was a bit of a challenge when it was postponed. But we are very excited and looking forward to hosting a very successful event,” says Tuwei.

There are five core events in the gold meeting series this season – the 200m, 3000m steeplechase, triple jump, discus throw and hammer throw for both men and women. The Nairobi meet will also include javelin throw, the 400m, 800m, 1500m and 5000m. The organisers have also included some national events to give local athletes the chance to compete in a season ripped to shreds by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have decided on our own to have curtain-raisers to give athletes not engaged in those five events a chance to compete and win a small prize before the continental tour starts proper,” says Tuwei.

Hosting 'as much as possible, a normal event'

The meeting will take place at the Nyayo National Stadium, which is newly refurbished to meet the standards of World Athletics competitions.

There will be fewer athletes than initially expected but considering the circumstances, meet director Barnaba Korir is pleased with those who have shown interest in it so far.

“Normally, we were expecting over 400 athletes in May. We are still hoping that we will get athletes from Europe, America and also Asia but mainly we are getting athletes from the East African region and West Africa, so we are looking at about 250 athletes.”

Amongst those signed on is world 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot, who took part in a virtual 2000m race at the Oslo Impossible Games and more recently won the 1500m in Monaco. 3000m steeplechase world champion Conseslus Kipruto was also scheduled to compete but this is no longer certain as he recently tested positive for Covid-19 and was not able to travel to Monaco for the Wanda Diamond League meeting.

“What we want to do now is to engage with other countries’ athletes who are also interested in coming,” says Korir. “There are quite a number of athletes from Egypt, Philippines, South Africa and Nigeria and many others who have requested to come but it all depends on the outcome of the pandemic.

“Following all the guidelines that have been given, we will ensure that they have the test before the leave their country, when they are here and then when they are leaving also.”

Meanwhile, the success of the Turku Continental Tour Gold meeting that had spectators at the venue has given Korir the confidence to plan for spectators at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

“What we are doing is to make sure that we have as much as possible, a normal event,” he explains. “Going by what we already know, we will have some spectators, of course making sure that we follow the guidelines and allow for the appropriate social distancing. We have seen what has happened with the first tours and we will apply some of the lessons here.”

There are plans to admit up to 15,000 fans in the 30,000-seater stadium.

“We have directions from the government of Kenya and the ministry of health and therefore we will coordinate activities in such a manner that we don’t put any athlete or any other person in jeopardy,” Tuwei reassures.

There is a live broadcast planned, which is expected to be handled by the Kenyan outfit, NTV.

“They are going to broadcast it live and they are beaming it in Africa and also in Europe so that those who cannot come to the stadium can watch it live,” says Korir. “We have made the arrangements with the TV broadcasters while making sure that they have the parameters and the technical equipment that meets World Athletics standards.”

After a mostly dormant year in athletics in Africa Tuwei is confident that everything is in place for a brilliant event in October.

“We feel that this is going to open this sport on the continent and we hope that things will work out in such a manner that the athletes get a chance to start competing again within the continent and outside.

“We are ready and we are prepared,” he says. “We want to assure all the athletes who will be coming to take part in the first continental tour in Africa that they will enjoy themselves and they will have a very good competition.”

Helen Ngoh for World Athletics

Les préparatifs se poursuivent à Nairobi pour le Kip Keino Classic, le premier grand événement d’athlétisme africain depuis le début de la pandémie

Nairobi se prépare à accueillir le premier meeting du Circuit continental de World Athletics sur le sol africain. L’attente est grande, en particulier car il s’agit du premier grand événement d’athlétisme sur le continent depuis le début de la crise liée au coronavirus.

« C’est un événement qui est vraiment important, surtout pour l’Afrique », a déclaré Jackson Tuwei, Président d’Athletics Kenya. « Il va relancer le sport dans le pays et très probablement en Afrique, car depuis la Covid-19, il n’y a pas eu de grands championnats en Afrique. »

Cette année, Nairobi devait accueillir les Championnats du monde U20 de World Athletics, mais l’événement a été reporté en raison de la pandémie de coronavirus. Le Circuit continental offre à Athletics Kenya une nouvelle chance, cette année, de produire du grand spectacle.

« Nous voulons organiser ce meeting du Circuit continental en gardant à l’esprit que son succès en dira également long sur la capacité de l’Afrique à organiser des événements », a déclaré M. Tuwei.

« Il s’agit de faire en sorte que d’autres événements puissent voir le jour dans toute l’Afrique, afin que nous développions également notre propre série de compétitions qui puisse soutenir et développer l’athlétisme sur notre continent. »

Le meeting, baptisé Kip Keino Classic en référence à Kipchoge Keino, légende du demi-fond, était initialement prévu en mai, mais a été reporté à deux reprises pour une date définitive le 3 octobre 2020. Quoi qu’il en soit l’enthousiasme des organisateurs reste intact.

« Les préparatifs ont été particulièrement chamboulés, les athlètes également. Le report de la compétition a donc été un peu difficile. Cependant, nous sommes très enthousiastes et nous espérons que l’événement sera une réussite », a déclaré M. Tuwei.

Cette saison, les meetings labellisés Or se composent de cinq épreuves principales : le 200m, le 3000m steeple, le triple saut, le lancer du disque et le lancer du marteau chez les hommes et chez les femmes. Le meeting de Nairobi comprendra également le lancer du javelot, le 400m, le 800m, le 1500m et le 5000m. Les organisateurs ont également prévu des épreuves nationales afin d’offrir aux athlètes locaux la possibilité de concourir à l’occasion d’une saison mise à mal par la pandémie de coronavirus.

« Nous avons décidé de notre propre chef d’organiser une compétition en première partie, avant le début du Circuit continental proprement dit, pour donner aux athlètes qui ne participent pas aux cinq épreuves majeures la possibilité de concourir et de gagner une modeste prime », a expliqué M. Tuwei.

Organiser « autant que possible, un événement normal »

Le meeting aura lieu au stade national de Nyayo, qui a été récemment rénové pour répondre aux normes de compétition de World Athletics.

Il y aura moins d’athlètes que prévu initialement. Pour autant, compte tenu des circonstances, le directeur du meeting, Barnaba Korir, est satisfait du nombre d’athlètes qui, jusqu’à présent, ont manifesté leur intérêt pour cette compétition.

« Nous attendions normalement plus de 400 athlètes en mai. Nous espérons toujours que nous aurons des athlètes d’Europe, d’Amérique et aussi d’Asie. Pour le moment, les athlètes engagés viennent surtout d’Afrique de l’Est et de l’Afrique de l’Ouest. Au total, nous devrions atteindre environ 250 athlètes. »

Parmi les athlètes engagés, on trouve Timothy Cheruiyot, champion du monde du 1500m, qui a participé à une course virtuelle de 2000m aux Jeux impossibles d’Oslo et qui a récemment remporté le 1500m à Monaco. Conseslus Kipruto, champion du monde du 3000m steeple, devait également concourir lors du meeting, mais cela n’est plus certain, car il a récemment été testé positif à la Covid-19 et n’a pas pu se rendre à Monaco pour le meeting de la Ligue de diamant Wanda.

« Ce que nous voulons faire maintenant, c’est nous engager avec les athlètes d’autres pays qui sont également intéressés par ce meeting », déclare M. Korir. « Il y a un certain nombre d’athlètes d’Égypte, des Philippines, d’Afrique du Sud et du Nigeria, et beaucoup d’autres, qui ont demandé à venir, mais tout dépend de l’issue de la pandémie.

« En suivant toutes les directives qui ont été données, nous nous assurerons qu’ils soient testés avant de quitter leur pays, sur place et au moment de partir. »

Entre-temps, le succès du meeting de Turku, meeting Or du Circuit continental, auquel des spectateurs ont pu assister dans le stade, a donné à M. Korir la confiance nécessaire pour faire venir des spectateurs au stade national de Nyayo de Nairobi.

« Notre but, c’est d’organiser autant que possible un événement normal », a-t-il expliqué. « En nous basant sur ce que nous savons déjà, nous aurons quelques spectateurs, en veillant bien sûr à suivre les directives et permettre le respect de la distanciation physique. Nous avons tiré les leçons des premières compétitions et prévoyons d’en appliquer certaines pour notre meeting. »

Nous avons prévu une jauge à 15 000 spectateurs dans un stade qui peut en contenir 30 000.

« Nous avons reçu des directives du gouvernement kenyan et du ministère de la Santé. Nous allons donc coordonner les activités de manière à ne mettre en danger aucun athlète ni aucune autre personne », rassure M. Tuwei.

Une diffusion en direct est prévue. Elle devrait être assurée par la chaîne kenyane NTV.

« La compétition sera retransmise en direct, en Afrique, mais aussi en Europe, afin que ceux qui ne peuvent pas se déplacer au stade puissent assister au spectacle », a expliqué M. Korir. « Nous avons pris des dispositions avec les télédiffuseurs de manière à nous assurer qu’ils disposent des conditions et du matériel technique conforme aux normes de World Athletics. »

Après une année durant laquelle l’athlétisme en Afrique est resté en sommeil, M. Tuwei est confiant que tout est en place pour la tenue d’un événement exceptionnel en octobre.

« Nous pensons que ce meeting va relancer ce sport sur le continent et nous espérons qu’à l’avenir les athlètes auront la chance de concourir à nouveau sur le continent et en dehors.

« Nous sommes prêts et nous sommes préparés », a-t-il déclaré. « Nous voulons assurer à tous les athlètes qui participeront à la première du Circuit continental en Afrique qu’ils prendront du plaisir à concourir à l’occasion d’une compétition de qualité. »

Helen Ngoh pour World Athletics