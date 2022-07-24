  • World Athletics Partner
Countdown
World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022
Joshua Cheptegei on his way to a world 5000m record in Monaco (Getty Images) © Copyright
Report Monaco

Cheptegei breaks world 5000m record in Monaco


World 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei broke the world 5000m record at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Friday night (14), clocking a stunning 12:35.36.

The Ugandan took two seconds off Kenenisa Bekele’s mark of 12:37.35, set 16 years ago in Hengelo. Amazingly, it was Cheptegei’s first race since setting a world 5km record on the roads on 16 February, also in Monaco.

Paced through the early stages by Roy Hoornweg (2:31.87 at 1000m) and Matthew Ramsden (5:03.77 at 2000m), Cheptegei took up the running at half way and continued the metronomic pace, churning out 61-second laps. He passed through 3000m in 7:35.14 and then upped the pace slightly with a 2:30 fourth kilometre.

Having left the rest of the field way behind, he maintained his tempo and eked out another 2:30 split for the final kilometre, bringing him to the finish line in 12:35.36.

Kenya’s Nicholas Kimeli, who was just approaching the final straight as Cheptegei crossed the line, finished a distant second in a lifetime best of 12:51.78. His compatriot Jacob Krop was third in 13:11.32.

More to follow...


