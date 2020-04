Well, how's this for a rare treat to beat the stuck-at-home self-isolation blues?

In the latest installment of Athletics@Home, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, one of the finest sprinters of all-time and once again the reigning world 100m champion, takes some time to read to us all from her children's book, 'I am a Promise'.

World Athletics