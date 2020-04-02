World Athletics



Have some crayons or coloured pencils? Then get to work colouring and getting to know some of our sport's biggest stars.

We begin the colouring in series with China's 110m hurdles legend Liu Xiang and 400m star Cathy Freeman, one of Australia's greatest sporting heroes.

Liu, the 2004 Olympic champion, 2007 world champion and 2008 world indoor champion, equalled the world record with 12.91 in 2004 and broke it two years later with a 12.88 performance. That record lasted two more years.

Freeman raced to back-to-back world 400m titles in 1997 and 1999 before taking the Olympic crown before a home crowd of 115,000 at Sydney's Olympic Stadium in 2000, ten days after lighting the Olympic Cauldron.

Just download the pictures, get them printed, and colour away.

