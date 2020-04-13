Next up in our Athletics@Home kids edition: a spot the difference game featuring some of our sport's biggest stars.
OK, pay close attention now.
Here are two images of celebration from last year's World Athletics Championships in Doha: the first captures the final moments of the women's 100m hurdles and the second, some post-competition shenanigans from the medallists in the men's pole vault.
Can you spot the seven differences?
Download them now [English | French | Spanish] and give it a go!
Did you find them all? The answers are here: [English | French | Spanish].
World Athletics