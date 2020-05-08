

Want to bring athletics into your next video call or meeting?

We've got you covered.

Video calls have become a norm in recent weeks for online meetings, virtual visits with family and friends, birthday parties, and even socialising over a drink or two.

If you're using the popular Zoom or Teams platforms, you can add custom backgrounds to spice up your space - and to hide the mess in your home office, kitchen or living room as well - and show your love of athletics at the same time.

We're helping you get started with these four:

400m hurdles world-record holder, world champion and 2019 World Athlete of the Year Dalilah Muhammad..

[Download]

Reigning world 100m champion Shell-Ann Fraser-Pryce..

[Download]

World discus throw champion Daniel Stahl..

[Download]

and

Patrycja Wyciszkiewicz and Iga Baumgart-Witan celebrating their Polish national record in the 4x400m relay..

[Download]

Simply download the images then follow the instruction provided by your platform of choice. Here's a link to Zoom's how-to and here is one for Teams.

World Athletics