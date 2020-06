Are you a fan of sudoku? And you also happen to be a fan of the decathlon?

Then we've got a game for you.

In our version, dubbed Su-Dec-U, enter the letters D-E-C-A-T-H-L-O-N into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains those nine letters without repeats.

Download it here and give it a go!

World Athletics