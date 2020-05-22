

Transform your home into an athletics-themed escape room adventure.

A perfect activity for anyone keen to escape their home surroundings while in lockdown, immerse yourself in the storyline of ‘Locked in the Locker Room’ – an escape game you can do at home with friends or family.

Simply download and print the PDF of the main game (tip: to save on ink, you don’t need to print the first two pages of the PDF). Then solve the puzzles and try to find the final solution to the game in the quickest time possible.

Be sure to read the instructions (page 2 of the PDF) before you start. There’s a page of hints which can be revealed one by one at the click of a button. And if you get really stuck, or if you want to know that you’ve solved it correctly, there’s a page of answers.

There’s also an optional game designed specifically for kids which is also educational and supplementary to the main game.

And finally, as with any real-life escape room, please don’t reveal any answers or plot spoilers on social media or anywhere else on the internet.

Can you escape the locker room?!





Kids' game