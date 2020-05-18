World Athletics



Next up in our Athletics@Home series is this game, challenging you to spot the shot!

Well, not exactly spot it, since the 16-pound metal ball has been removed from this shot of one of Tom Walsh's throws at last year's World Championships.

But instead, to figure out where it was as it sailed into and through the hot Doha sky - before we removed it.

Download the image here and give it a spin. Algebra, geometry, compasses and rulers are allowed and even encouraged, but not required.

After you guess, find the answer here.

