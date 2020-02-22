

Prodigious teenager Sasha Zhoya provided the highlight on the first day of the French U20 Championships in Miramas on Saturday (22), smashing the world U20 60m hurdles record with 7.34.

The 17-year-old had threatened the mark in the earlier rounds, clocking 7.53 in the heats and 7.43 in the semifinals, just 0.03 shy of the record set by USA’s Trey Cunningham in 2017. But just 70 minutes later, Zhoya was back out on track and went even faster, winning in 7.34.







“This is the performance I wanted,” said Zhoya. “I was hoping to dip below 7.40, so I can’t be happier. The Miramas audience pushed me a lot; it is thanks to them that I beat the world record today.”

Zhoya, a talented all-rounder, also holds the world U18 bests for the 110m hurdles at 12.87 and in the pole vault with 5.56m. Last year he also scored 7271 in the decathlon and clocked a 100m PB of 10.41, both performances ranking him among the top 10 on the 2019 U18 lists.

Nilsen breaks Duplantis’s collegiate record

When Armand Duplantis set a collegiate indoor pole vault record of 5.92m last year, many probably expected it to last for at least several years. But exactly one year to day of Duplantis breaking the record, South Dakota’s Chris Nilsen bettered it with 5.93m at the Nebraska Tune-Up meeting in Lincoln.

The Pan-American champion had the competition won with a first-time clearance at 5.53m. With everyone else having exited the contest, he went on to clear 5.63m, 5.73m and 5.84m, an indoor PB. He then raised the bar to 5.93m and got over it on his second try.

Nilsen, who holds the North American U20 records outdoors and indoors, now moves to equal fourth on the senior US indoor all-time list.