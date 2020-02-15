

World long jump champion Malaika Mihambo delighted 12,500 spectators at the ISTAF Indoor in Berlin on Friday (14) with a world-leading leap of 7.07m.

The 26-year-old German led only on countback after three rounds with 6.68m. She then improved to 6.84m and went on to produce her winning jump in the final round, breaking her own meeting record and moving up to 10th on the world indoor all-time list.

World bronze medallist Ese Brume of Nigeria finished second with 6.79m, four centimetres ahead of Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova of Belarus.

“It was a difficult competition for me because my last few steps didn’t really fit well during my first attempts, so I am really pleased that it worked well on my final attempt and that I managed to jump seven metres here tonight,” said Mihambo.

Since the turn of the millennium only two other women have jumped farther than Mihambo indoors: USA’s Brittney Reese and Serbia’s Ivana Spanovic.

The event celebrated a surprise local victory when Berlin’s Lisa Marie Kwayie took the 60m in 7.25, finishing 0.01 ahead of Czech record-holder Klara Seidlova. Emre Zafer Barnes of Turkey won the men’s 60m in 6.60.

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan dominated the 60m hurdles, winning in 7.89 from Nooralotta Sezier (7.99) and Nadine Visser (8.01).

Although it’s not an official world record event indoors, Germany’s Shanice Craft produced the best ever indoor discus performance with 64.03m.

Hurdles world leads from Holloway and Harrison

World 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway opened his 2020 campaign in stunning fashion at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson on Friday (14).

The 22-year-old breezed through the rounds, winning his first race in 7.52 to equal the world lead before reducing it to 7.48 in round two. He saved even more for the final, though, and sped to a 7.38 victory, just 0.03 shy of the lifetime best he set last year.

World U20 indoor record-holder Trey Cunningham finished second in a PB of 7.51.

The women’s 60m hurdles was similarly exciting as world indoor champion Kendra Harrison took on 2015 world champion Danielle Williams.

Like Holloway, Harrison came out on top in every round and got quicker each time, clocking 7.97, 7.88 and then a world-leading 7.80. Williams contested just two of the rounds, recording a season’s best of 7.99.

Jonathan Jones of Barbados won a close 400m contest with Bryce Deadmon, 45.78 to 45.86. 400m hurdles specialist Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands won his heat in a national indoor record of 45.84.

Jamaica’s Carey McLeod made a huge breakthrough to win the long jump. The 21-year-old, whose previous best was 7.79m, sailed out to a world-leading 8.16m to win by 21 centimetres.

The women’s 60m was the closest event of the first day of action in Clemson as Celera Barnes and world U20 silver medallist Twanisha Terry were declared joint winners, both stopping the clock at 7.18.

Semira Killebrew, just 18 years of age, was a close third in 7.19 with Maia McKoy just 0.01 behind.

US indoor triple jump record broken – twice

Tori Franklin produced the highlight of the first day of the US Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, leaping a US indoor triple jump record of 14.64m.

Her winning mark came in response to Keturah Orji, who had broken the record just moments earlier with 14.60m.

Shelby Houlihan won the highly-anticipated 3000m against national indoor mile record-holder Elle Purrier. Houlihan dictated the race and wound up the pace in the second half, gradually speeding up with each lap. A final circuit of 29.89 was enough to see off the last of her challengers as she won in 8:52.03.

Karissa Schweizer was second (8:53.70) with steeplechaser Colleen Quigley taking third (8:55.55), one second ahead of Purrier (8:56.56).

Chase Ealey won the women’s shot put with a world-leading 18.99m while Matt Ludwig set a lifetime best of 5.85m to take the men’s pole vault title.

World indoor and outdoor champion Christian Coleman made easy work of his first-round heat in the 60m. Despite easing down before the line, he stopped the clock at a world-leading 6.48.

World 400m finalist Wadeline Jonathas also recorded a world-leading mark in her heat, clocking 51.32 in the 400m to comfortably advance to the next round.