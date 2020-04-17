

The 2020 Wanda Diamond League season was supposed to launch in the Qatari capital this weekend, but with the world in lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, the Road to the Diamond League Final is officially on hold.

Luckily, the Wanda Diamond League communications team have something to fill the big, athletics-shaped hole in your weekend: the WDL Call Room.

Under normal circumstances, the call room at the Qatar Sports Club is where the stars of the Doha Diamond League would have waited to take the stage at Friday's season launch. As it turns out, we are now all playing a waiting game. So the WDL team decided to invite some of the world's best athletes into a virtual, coronavirus-free call room.

Instead of live action from Doha, the WDL will be broadcasting the next best thing: a special highlights and discussion show starring some of the world's finest athletes.

Multiple Diamond Trophy winners Tom Walsh and Katerina Stefanidi will join javelin superstar Thomas Röhler in the virtual call room to talk Doha, the Diamond League, and self-isolation.

US 100m hurdles star and world record holder Keni Harrison will also be dropping in, and we will be making a virtual trip to Doha itself with local high jump hero Mutaz Essa Barshim.

The show will revisit some of the highlights from the last ten years of the Doha Diamond League, including Barshim's first victory on home soil and the time Röhler nearly took out a cameraman with a 93.90m monster effort.

There will also be advice on how to keep fit with the help of your dog, and how to practise pole vault from the comfort of your own home.

The show will go out on the Diamond League Facebook page and its YouTube channel below, beginning at 18:00 GMT on Friday 17 April.

