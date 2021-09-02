Tamberi, Rojas and Bedrani set for Monaco

The Meeting Herculis EBS will welcome some of the world’s best athletes to Monaco just two weeks out from the Olympic Games in Tokyo and among those competing at the Wanda Diamond League meeting on 9 July will be Gianmarco Tamberi, Yulimar Rojas and Djilali Bedrani.

For Italian high jumper Tamberi it is a return to the venue at which he cleared his PB of 2.39m in 2016. The 2016 world indoor champion is yet to open his outdoor season but over the winter he cleared 2.35m to claim European indoor silver in Torun.

Rojas, meanwhile, has already been busy this summer and she will hope to add to that strong start in Monaco.

Earlier this month Venezuela’s two-time world triple jump champion soared out to a mark of 15.43m at the World Athletics Continental Tour meeting in Andujar, matching her world indoor record distance and missing the world outdoor record by just seven centimetres.

The two-time Meeting Herculis EBS winner returns to Monaco for the fifth time.

Rojas and Tamberi will be joined by France’s world 3000m steeplechase fifth-placer Bedrani, who finished third at the Diamond League season opener in Gateshead and was also third at the last edition of the Herculis meeting in 2020, which saw Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei break the world 5000m record.

The meeting will stage 14 Diamond League disciplines – the 200m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m steeplechase, pole vault, triple jump and javelin for women, and the 100m, 800m, 1500m, 400m hurdles, 3000m steeplechase, high jump and long jump for men.

The event also hopes to welcome up to 8000 spectators.

