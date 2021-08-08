How to follow and watch the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Madrid



The World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series concludes with the Villa Madrid meeting in the Spanish capital on Wednesday (24).

Organisers have attracted a host of global stars, including world 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway, recently-minted world indoor 1500m record-holder Gudaf Tsegay and world indoor long jump champion Juan Miguel Echevarria.

Where to watch

The 125-minute live stream of the meeting will be available in most territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel and Facebook page beginning at 17:10 CET (16:10 GMT).

The YouTube stream will be geo-blocked in the following territories: American Samoa, Anguilla, Argentina, Australia, Bermuda, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Colombia, Ecuador, Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas), Finland, Germany, Gibraltar, Guam, Guernsey, Heard & McDonald Islands, Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey, Montserrat, Norfolk Island, Northern Mariana Islands, Peru, Pitcairn Islands, Poland, Puerto Rico, South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands, Spain, St Helena, Svalbard & Jan Mayen, Turks & Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay

Coverage of the meeting will be available in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings - some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights.

Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bermuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts-and-Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos – (Flow Sports Extra 4 & Flow Sports app)

Argentina (DirecTV Go)

Australia (FloSports – FloTrack)

Canada (FloSports – FloTrack)

Chile (DirecTV Go)

Colombia (DirecTV Go)

Ecuador (DirecTV Go)

Finland (MTV – CMore Sport 1)

Germany (Sportdeutschland.tv (OTT platform))

Ireland (TG4)

Peru (DirecTV Go)

Poland (TVP – TVP Sport 1)

Spain (TVE – Teledeporte)

Uruguay (DirecTV Go)

UK (BBC – BBC iPlayer, BBC website and app)

USA (FloSports – FloTrack)



