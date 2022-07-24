

The World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020 take place in the northern Polish city on Saturday, 17 October, and you can follow all the action on the World Athletics website, its associated platforms, and via more than 20 broadcasters or a live stream that will beam the action around the world.

About 250 athletes from more than 50 teams are expected to take part in Saturday's races, which follow a looped 5km circuit around Gdynia’s city centre before finishing on its main beach on the Baltic Sea coast. The men's race features world 5000m and 10,000m world record-holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda, while the women's features a face-off between half marathon world record-holders Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya and Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh.

To help keep fans up to speed on the latest updates from Gdynia, this page will be updated as necessary until the gun sounds the start of the competition at 11am local time (GMT+2) on Saturday.

How and where to watch

The sole World Championships event to take place in 2020 will be broadcast in the territories listed below. Fans from all other territories will have access to a live stream on the World Athletics YouTube channel from 10:50am-2:30pm CEST (GMT+2).

Africa

South Africa - Supersport

Pan Sub-Saharan Africa - Supersport

Americas

Argentina and South America - TyC Sports

Brazil - Globo and Globosat

Canada - CBC

Jamaica = Television Jamaica

USA - NBC Universal and NBC

Asia

China - CCTV

Europe

Belarus - BTRC

Denmark - TV2

Israel - The Sports Channel

Italy - RAI

Hungary - M4 Sport

Netherlands - NPO

Norway - NRK

Pan Balkans - Arena Sport

Poland - TVP

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - TRT

United Kingdom - BBC

Pacific/Oceania

Australia - Eurosport Australia

New Zealand - Sky Network NZ

*Check local listings for broadcast times in your area.

