

Entry lists for the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020, set for 17 October, are now available.

Based on the final figures, 157 men and 126 women from 62 teams have been entered for the championships to take place in the northern Polish city, the only World Athletics Series event on the global calendar in 2020.

- Entries by event

- Entries by country

The gun will sound the start of the women's race at 11am local time (UTC+2) while the men's is scheduled to get underway at 12:30.

Official start lists will be published in the week before the event.

World Athletics