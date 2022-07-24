Last year's breakout triple jump star Hugues Fabrice Zango and 2019 world long jump silver medallist Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk have joined the horizontal jumps fields for the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Szekesfehervar on 19 August.

Zango extended his own African triple jump record with a 17.66m effort at the World Championships last year to take bronze in the event. The 27-year-old from Burkina Faso was on fire indoors this year, breaking the African indoor record with a 17.77m leap in Paris and winning each of his four appearances before the coronavirus pandemic brought the sporting world to a halt.

In the Hungarian city, Zango will face previously announced Christian Taylor of the US, the three-time world champion, and Pedro Pablo Pichardo, one of just six men who have soared beyond 18 metres.

Long jumper Bekh-Romanchuk also returns to outdoor action after a strong 2019 campaign which brought the Ukrainian her first global medal with a 6.92m near-PB effort in Doha. The 25-year-old was the picture of consistency indoors this year, jumping 6.92m, 6.96m, 6.90m and 6.90m again to win each of her four starts on the World Athletics Indoor Tour. She'll face local star Petra Farkas, the European U23 silver medallist last year.

The 100m hurdles field is filling out nicely, with Elvira Herman of Belarus, the reigning European champion, and Dutchwoman Nadine Visser, the continent's indoor 60m hurdles champion, signing on.

Other recent announcements include Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji, the 2019 world 200m champion, who'll be contesting that event, and world discus throw champion Daniel Stahl of Sweden, who'll be headlining his.

