

Four reigning world champions will be among the headline acts at the Gyulai Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour gold meeting in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, on 19 August.

Dalilah Muhammad of the US, the reigning world and Olympic champion, world record holder and 2019 World Athlete of the Year, heads the list of world champions who will be making one of their first appearances - if not the first - at the 10th edition of the meeting named in honour of the late World Athletics Secretary General.

Muhammad's compatriot Christian Taylor, a twice Olympic and four-time world champion in the triple jump, will also compete. Steve Gardiner, who blazed to the world 400m title in Doha last year, is also among the marquee names announced today.

Of particular interest to local fans will be a showdown in the men's hammer throw pitting Poland's Pawel Fajdek, a four-time world champion in the event, against Hungary's Bence Halász, who took bronze in Doha last year.

Despite the restrictions that are still in place in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers are striving to field a top notch competition. Thirteen events are on the slightly reduced programme, with the 400m the longest running race to ensure separate lanes for all competitors.

The international programme includes the men's 100m, 200m, 400m, 110m hurdles, triple jump, discus and hammer throws. Women will contest the 200m, 400m, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, long jump and hammer throw.

