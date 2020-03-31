

World Athletics is seeking an eLearning content manager to be based at its Monaco headquarters.

The eLearning content manager will be responsible for designing the entire learning pathway for users of the future World Athletics eLearning environment.

The eLearning content manager will develop the learning objectives, supervise the production of curricula and storyboards, select the right learning tools in cooperation with our eLearning service provider and ensure quality control of the finished eLearning packages.

The eLearning content manager will manage a small young team and organise its work and meet deadlines within multiple workstreams.

Among the eLearning content manager's duties will be to analyse external and internal requests for eLearning, to define learning objectives and translate them into compelling blended learning solutions and to setup up and supervise the production of curricula and storyboards.

Download the full job description here. The deadline for applications is 31 March 2020.

