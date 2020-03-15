Two-time world 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm features on the latest World Athletics podcast.
No topic is off limits in this episode as Karsten and his coach Leif discuss jumping out of planes, horse racing, Leif's ability to predict the future and the age-old question: 'should you be hurdling in a kilt?'.
Listen below or download it for free via iTunes or Spotify.
Past episodes
• Ashton Eaton and Brianne Theisen-Eaton
• Brandon Starc and Tara Davis
• Jonathan, Kevin and Dylan Borlee
• 2018 Christmas special featuring IAAF President Sebastian Coe
• IAAF Continental Cup day two
• IAAF Continental Cup day one
• IAAF World Half Marathon Championships
• Sandi Morris and Kevin Mayer
• IAAF World Indoor Championships