

Two-time world 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm features on the latest World Athletics podcast.

No topic is off limits in this episode as Karsten and his coach Leif discuss jumping out of planes, horse racing, Leif's ability to predict the future and the age-old question: 'should you be hurdling in a kilt?'.

Listen below or download it for free via iTunes or Spotify.



