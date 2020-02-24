

Taku Fujimoto and Shogo Nakamura are among the 10 athletes named on Japan’s team for the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020, which will be held on 29 March.

Fujimoto is the second-fastest Japanese runner in history for the half marathon distance following his 1:00:06 clocking in Marugame earlier this year. Shogo Nakamura, who won the Marathon Grand Championship, Japan’s selection race for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has also been selected for Gdynia. The 27-year-old set a PB of 1:01:40 in Tochigi last month.

Fellow team members Kiyoshi Koga (1:00:49), Jun Nobuto (1:00:56) and Takahiro Nakamura (1:00:57) all set PBs at the recent Corporate Team Half Marathon Championships in Yamaguchi.

Kanae Takeyama, who won in Yamaguchi in a PB of 1:09:12, is the fastest member of the women’s team. She will be joined in Gdynia by Sara Miyake, who clocked 1:09:23 last year, Rui Aoyama, Ayumi Hagiwara and Toshika Tamura.

Japanese team for Gdynia

Men: Taku Fujimoto, Kiyoshi Koga, Shogo Nakamura, Takahiro Nakamura, Jun Nobuto

Women: Rui Aoyama, Ayumi Hagiwara, Sara Miyake, Kanae Takeyama, Toshika Tamura