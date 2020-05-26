

In February 2020, World Athletics advertised for applications to the following Executive Board Committees:

For the Audit, Risk and Finance Committee , up to five positions to join the appointed Executive Board member representatives (Sunil Sabharwal (Chair), Prince Nawaf bin Al Saud and Hasan Arat).

, up to five positions to join the appointed Executive Board member representatives (Sunil Sabharwal (Chair), Prince Nawaf bin Al Saud and Hasan Arat). For the Remuneration Committee, up to three positions to join the appointed Executive Board member representatives (Abby Hoffman (Chair) and Sergey Bubka).

By the 15 March 2020 deadline, a significant number of applications were received from around the world and the recruitment process for the additional members of the Remuneration Committee has now been concluded.

There remains an opportunity to apply for the Audit, Risk and Finance Committee, and in line with World Athletics’ commitment to supporting balanced gender representation, female candidates are particularly encouraged to apply. In addition, to move forward with the previously announced proposal to establish a separate Risk Committee in the near future, individuals with a high level of expertise in risk management are also invited to apply.

The closing date for applications is Sunday 7 June 2020.

World Athletics welcomes applications from any person (whether or not associated with athletics) who has the required expertise. The full job description for the Audit, Risk and Finance Committee can be downloaded here.