

As part of the process of reinstatement of the Russian Federation (RusAF) the World Athletics Council resolved at its March 2020 meeting to appoint two international experts to participate in the work of the RusAF Reinstatement Commission and oversee the implementation RusAF’s reinstatement plan.

World Athletics is now seeking to appoint two experienced and resilient international experts to support the reinstatement process. For further information about the tasks, required skills and experience, please see the attached scope of works.

The deadline to submit applications is 5pm CEST Friday 19 June by email to notices@worldathletics.org.