  • World Athletics Partner
  • World Athletics Partner
  • World Athletics Partner
  • World Athletics Partner
  • World Athletics Media Partner
  • World Athletics Supplier
World Athletics logo () © Copyright
News

World Athletics seeks applicants for RusAF Reinstatement Commission


As part of the process of reinstatement of the Russian Federation (RusAF) the World Athletics Council resolved at its March 2020 meeting to appoint two international experts to participate in the work of the RusAF Reinstatement Commission and oversee the implementation RusAF’s reinstatement plan.

World Athletics is now seeking to appoint two experienced and resilient international experts to support the reinstatement process. For further information about the tasks, required skills and experience, please see the attached scope of works.

The deadline to submit applications is 5pm CEST Friday 19 June by email to notices@worldathletics.org.

  • World Athletics logo ()World Athletics logo () © Copyright

Related Documents

TITLE DOWNLOAD
RusAF Reinstatement Commission - Scope of Works International Experts EN