Two-time Olympic 800m champion David Rudisha underwent surgery in Eldoret, Kenya, today after sustaining a fracture in his ankle last week. The injury is expected to sideline the world record-holder for 12-16 weeks.

According to a statement issued by his management company, The surgery was carried out by Kenyan team doctor and orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Victor Bargoria. On Tuesday, 19 May, Rudisha twisted his left ankle at his rural home in Kilgoris, Narok County.

During a walk on the compound the 31-year-old stepped on uneven ground, and initially believed it was not a serious injury. He continued with exercises that wouldn’t cause further harm to his ankle but after a lack of improvement over the weekend, he underwent an examination and was diagnosed with an ankle fracture at St. Luke’s hospital in Eldoret.

According to Bargoria, Rudisha suffered a left ankle fracture (Supination External Rotation) which was fixated with a 1/3rd tubular plate and 3.5mm screws.

Rudisha, who is targeting a third Olympic appearance next year, last competed in July 2017 when he sustained a muscle pull in training ahead of that year's World Championships.

World Athletics