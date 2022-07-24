

World discus throw champion Daniel Stahl unleashed his second 70-metre-plus throw of the season to highlight the Sollentuna Grand Prix, a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze meeting, on Monday (10).

Setting the tone for the competition with a 68.38m effort in the opening round, Stahl followed up with a 71.37m throw in the third, the second farthest of his career after his 71.86m blast from last year. Only seven other men have ever thrown farther than Stahl did tonight.

Simon Pettersson was a distant second with 66.51m.

Italy's Leonardo Fabbri also had a good night, winning the shot put with 21.57m, smashing his previous outdoor best of 21.32m set in January and just two centimetres shy of the indoor best he threw on 11 February.

Elsewhere on the infield, Angelica Bengtsson topped 4.64m on her second attempt to win the pole vault before bowing out with three tries at 4.74m. Thobias Montler took the men's long jump with 8.05m while Swede Erika Kinsey won the high jump with 1.92m.

The best performances on the track came in the 800m races. Andreas Kramer won the men's in 1:45.05, a season's best, holding off Britons Elliot Giles and Jake Wightman who clocked 1:45.46 and 1:45.55, respectively. Wightman just edged Daniel Rowden, who was credited with the same time.

Esther Guerrero of Spain, the 2018 Ibero-American Championships winner, won the women's 800m in 2:00.56, a career best.

Bob Ramsak for World Athletics