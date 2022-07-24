

European U20 decathlon champion Simon Ehammer smashed his long jump PB in Schaffhausen on Saturday (27), leaping 8.15m.

The world U20 decathlon bronze medallist set an outright PB of 7.80m to win the Swiss indoor title earlier this year. He bettered that in the second round of today’s competition in Schaffhausen, leaping 7.84m, which was followed by 7.82m.

In the fourth round, the 20-year-old sailed out to 8.15m (1.3m/s) to set a Swiss U23 record, and then he rounded out his series with 7.90m.

Only one Swiss athlete, national record-holder Julien Fivaz (8.27m) has ever jumped farther. And only a select group of decathletes have ever jumped beyond eight metres.

Elsewhere in Switzerland, Ajla Del Ponte and Silvan Wicki were victorious over 200m in Bern.

Del Ponte, who has clocked some swift times at 150m in recent weeks, stopped the clock at 22.88 to win her race, but the following wind of 3.0m/s means her time cannot count as a personal best.

Wicki, meanwhile, was more fortunate with the wind and won his race in a PB of 20.45 (1.9m/s) with William Jeff Reais finishing second in 20.59.

Germany’s 2017 world finalist Hanna Klein won the 1500m in 4:08.70 with two-time European indoor 800m champion Selina Büchel finishing second in a PB of 4:10.12.

On Friday night (26) in Uster, in a race that doubled as the Swiss Championships, Austria’s Andreas Vojta won the 10,000m in 28:30.28 with Germany’s Simon Boch a close second in 28:31.94. Belgium’s Michael Somers was the third finisher inside 29 minutes (28:59.39), while Tadesse

Ethiopia’s Helen Bekele, also competing as a guest, won the women’s race in 32:12.49 as Switzerland’s Fabienne Schlumpf placed second in 32:16.37. Elena Burkhard won the steeplechase in 9:53.67.

Finland’s top trio of sprint hurdlers provided the highlight of the action in Espoo.

National record-holder Annimari Korte won the first race in 12.81 (1.7m/s) as 2011 European U20 champion Nooralotta Neziri finished second in 12.93 and Reetta Hurske also dipped inside 13 seconds (12.98).

In the second race later in the day, Korte won again, this time in 12.82 (0.6m/s) with Neziri improving to 12.91 and Hurske clocking 13.16.

“Such a weird feeling to be disappointed with 12.8s,” tweeted Korte, who clocked a national record of 12.72 last year, having returned to action following a long break from the sport. “I’m never satisfied if I run bad races.”

One week after smashing his own Slovenian record, discus thrower Kristjan Ceh faced his toughest opponent of the year so far – world bronze medallist Lukas Weisshaidinger – in St Pölten on Saturday, but he ended up winning comfortably.

All five of Ceh’s valid throws were farther than the Austrian’s best. Ceh opened with 65.67m and improved to 65.68m in the fourth round before extending his lead with 67.19m in the fifth. Weisshaidinger, meanwhile, managed a best of 64.27m.

Elsewhere in St Pölten, Austria’s world indoor pentathlon silver medallist Ivona Dadic set a PB of 14.97m in the shot put and clocked 8.44 (2.9m/s) in the 60m hurdles, finishing behind Beatte Schrott (8.16).

In Bottnaryd, Sweden’s world discus champion Daniel Stahl won with 64.92m to beat compatriot Simon Pettersson (63.63m) and Norway’s Sven Martin Skagestad (60.68m). National record-holder Fanny Roos won the shot put with 18.55m.

Jon Mulkeen for World Athletics