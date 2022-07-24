

World discus throw champion Daniel Stahl became the first man to break through the 70-metre barrier this year at a throws competition in Helsingborg, Sweden, on Sunday (21).

The 27-year-old reached 70.25m in the third round, the fifth farthest throw of his career. Stahl produced a solid series, opening with 66.35m, and throwing beyond 68 metres in rounds four and five with 68.34m and 68.41m efforts.

Daniel Stahl 🇸🇪 70.25m World Lead today in Helsingborg. Also Simon Pettersson with a new PB 67.10m. Great day for our throwing team :) pic.twitter.com/fNquQJTzdo — Global Throwing (@GlobalThrowing) June 21, 2020

Compatriot Simon Pettersson also competed well, throwing 67.10m to eclipse his previous lifetime best of 66.93m he set on 10 April in Vaxjo.

Strong start for Nowicki

European champion Wojciech Nowicki opened his season in Chorzow on Saturday (20) with a comfortable 78.52m hammer victory.

The three-time world bronze medallist produced his best throw in the final round, but any four of his valid efforts would have been sufficient to win.

Nowicki was one of a handful of top Polish athletes competing in Chorzow, the host city for the next edition of the World Athletics Relays.

Konrad Bukowiecki got the better of European champion Michal Haratyk in the shot put, winning with 20.63m to Haratyk’s 20.12m. It was the second time this week that Bukowiecki beat the national record-holder, as he had also won in Warsaw two days prior, 20.92m to 20.54m.

On a busy day for Justyna Swiety-Ersetic, the European 400m champion won the 300m in 37.05, having clocked 12.10 in the 100m just 35 minutes earlier. She also went on to pace the 600m, which was won by Olympic finalist Joanna Jozwik in 1:27.90.

Katarzyna Furmanek was the surprise performer of the day, smashing through the 70-metre barrier for the first time in her career to win the hammer with a PB of 71.02m.