

In what was likely one of just a handful of athletics competitions to take place on the planet today (10), Simon Pettersson threw 66.93m to take top honours at a throws meeting in Växjö, Sweden.

The 26-year-old Swede, a finalist at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships, produced a solid series, opening with a 64.44m effort in the first round, following with throws of 62.11m and 64.06m in rounds two and three. With momentum on his side, he improved to 65.02m and 65.22m before coming up just short of the 67-metre line with his final throw which moves him up to No. 3 on the 2020 world list.

It was also a big career best for Pettersson, whose previous best was 66.39m set last year, also in Växjö.

Jakob Gardenkrans was a distant second with 59.29m.

Fanny Roos won the women's event, throwing 59.76m.

The performances fall outside of the qualification period for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which has been suspended from 6 April until 30 November 2020.

Bob Ramsak (with Hasse Sjögren) for World Athletics