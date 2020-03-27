

Better late than never? Given that we haven't reported on an athletics result in 17 days, it certainly is.

Yuji Tsutsumi broke the Japanese national discus throw record at a small meeting at Kokushikan University in Tama on Friday (27 March).

In what was certainly one of the few athletics competitions on the planet that day, the 30-year-old threw 62.59m to break the previous national standard of 62.16m set by Masateru Yugami in Yamaguchi in 2018.

Tsutsumi, a six-time national champion, improved his previous best of of 61.64m by more than half a metre.

Tsutsumi posted this video of his performance on Twitter last weekend but World Athletics didn't receive confirmation from the Japanese Federation until this morning that the meeting was an official competition and that results were accepted.

2020/03/27

Discus Throw

62m59 NR



ファールしそうなのをなんとか堪えました。

それが撮影者にも移ってしまったので投げの余韻がありません。 pic.twitter.com/xTwQrTETFa — Yuji Tsutsumi（堤 雄司） (@NeoTsutsumi) March 27, 2020

World Athletics