

Double European champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen took nine seconds off the Norwegian 5km road record on Wednesday (20), clocking 13:28 in a low-key race in Stavanger.

Running in a small field of just five runners, one of whom was his older brother and 2012 European 1500m champion Henrik, Ingebrigtsen bided his time during the early stages. Compatriots Per Svela and Narve Gilje Nordas, training partners of the Ingebrigtsen brothers, as well as Zerei Kbrom Mezngi took it in turns to lead as the quintet covered the first of two laps – predominantly comprising cycle paths and pavements – in 7:00.

The younger of the Ingebrigtsen brothers then hit the front and gradually increased the pace, going from 2:50 kilometres to 2:40. Half way through the second lap, with 3km reached in about 8:25,only Henrik was able to stick with the 19-year-old. But with about one minute of running left, Ingebrigtsen turned the screw again and left his older brother in his wake.

Ingebrigtsen sprinted towards the line and crossed it in 13:28, four seconds ahead of Henrik. The brother both finished inside the previous Norwegian 5km record of 13:37, set by Sondre Nordstad Moen in Monaco last year.

Svela was third in 13:40 with Mezngi (13:44) and Nordas (13:45) close behind. Competing in a separate heat, Vienna Søyland Dahle was the top woman, clocking 16:14.

“It was fun to finally put a race number on my chest again,” said Ingebrigtsen. “But I had to wake my body up.”

Ingebrigtsen now moves to fifth on the European all-time list behind Jimmy Gressier (13:18), Alistair Cragg (IRL), Gunther Weidlinger (13:25) and Nick Goolab (13:27).

Rhonex Kipruto holds the ratified world record at 13:18, but Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei clocked 12:51 in February, which is pending ratification.

Jon Mulkeen for World Athletics