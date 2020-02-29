

Karsten Warholm celebrated his 24th birthday with a 400m victory at his eponymous indoor meeting in Ulsteinvik, Norway, on Friday (28).

In this only race of the indoor season, the two-time world 400m hurdles champion clocked 45.97 to finish well clear of Czech Pawel Maslak, who clocked 46.47. Warholm's performance was equal-seventh on the 2020 world list and the fastest by a European.

World pole vault champion Sam Kendricks topped 5.80m to take victory in his event, ahead of 18-year-old Pal Haugen Lillefosse who topped 5.70m. That was an absolute best for the teenager who jumped to the European U20 title last year.

World indoor champion Juan Miguel Echevarria took a narrow victory in the long jump, reaching 8.08m to edge compatriot Maykel Masso by five centimetres.

World U20 record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh won her seventh indoor competition in as many outings this season, topping 1.96m on her second try.

McLeod sails 8.19m at College Station

Carey McLeod's 8.19m long jump highlighted the first day of action at the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championships in College Station, Texas, on Friday (28).

Competing for The University of Tennessee, the 21-year-old added three centimetres to his previous best to top Bahamian Laquarn Nairn, who competes for The University of Arkansas, who leaped a lifetime best of 8.02m. Ja'Mari Ward from the University of Missouri was third with 7.97m.

Tyra Gittens of Trinidad and Tobago, a student at Texas A&M University, dominated the pentathlon, tallying 4391 points to win by 225 over Anna Hall from the University of Georgia. Gittens, 21, produced strong performances in the high jump (1.86m) and long jump (6.27m).

Lightfoot tops 5.77m in Ames

KC Lightfoot of Baylor University topped 5.77m to take the pole vault title on the first day of the Big-12 Conference Championships in Ames, Iowa, on Friday (28). The 20-year-old, who competed at last year's World Championships in Doha, topped a 5.83m lifetime best two weeks ago.

Jamaican O'Brien Wasome, the 2018 NCAA indoor champion for The University of Texas, took the men's long jump title with 8.00m, while Nigeria's Ruth Usoro, competing for Texas Tech University, took the women's with 6.64m.

Bob Ramsak for World Athletics