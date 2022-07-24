

The Wanda Diamond League today announced a further change to its 2020 calendar. The Müller Grand Prix in Gateshead, UK, scheduled for 12 September to have been the fifth competitive meeting of the season, has been cancelled.

"It is with sad news that we announce that the proposed Müller Grand Prix Gateshead due to take place this September, has now been officially cancelled," said organisers British Athletics in a joint statement with local authority Gateshead Council.

“The government measures brought in earlier this year due to COVID-19 have ultimately prevented the progress of the much-needed upgrade of the facilities at the Gateshead International Stadium."

"Time has ultimately defeated us to ensure that international athletes can not only compete in a safe manner but can also compete to their full potential using world class facilities."

“We will continue to work together to achieve our ambition of returning International Athletics back to Gateshead next year.”

Due to the ongoing global health situation and ever-changing regulations, the 2020 Wanda Diamond League calendar remains provisional and subject to further changes.

Seven competitive meetings are currently scheduled to go ahead between 14 August and 17 October. Click here to view the latest calendar in full.

The 2020 Wanda Diamond League will not be a structured series of events leading to a final as is usually the case. Athletes will therefore not earn Diamond League points this season, and there will not be a single, 24-discipline final in Zurich as originally planned.

