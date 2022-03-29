Top head-to-heads set for Stockholm

Dina Asher-Smith and Sha'Carri Richardson will meet in the 200m, while a 400m hurdles field featuring Dalilah Muhammad and Femke Bol has been announced for the Bauhaus-Galan, a Wanda Diamond League meeting, in Stockholm on 4 July.

Britain’s world 200m champion Asher-Smith ran 22.06 in her second 200m race of the season at the Diamond League in Florence, while the USA’s Richardson opened with a time of 22.11 in Florida in April, and they will go head-to-head in Stockholm following their 100m clash in Gateshead where Asher-Smith claimed the win in wet and windy conditions – 11.35 to 11.44.

Bol broke the Dutch 400m hurdles record with 53.44 in Florence, a time which puts her third on this season’s world rankings behind Sydney McLaughlin and Shamier Little. The 21-year-old will be looking to build on that as she goes up against world record-holder Muhammad, two-time world champion Zuzana Hejnova and European champion Lea Sprunger in Stockholm.

The women’s long jump field also looks set to be strong, with home favourite Khaddi Sagnia taking on world champion Malaika Mihambo, world indoor champion Ivana Spanovic and world silver medallist Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk.

The women’s high jump so far features world champion Mariya Lasitskene and world silver medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh plus Sweden’s Erika Kinsey and Erika Kinsey, while in the shot put Valerie Adams and Fanny Roos have been announced.

Joining Sweden’s already-announced world record-holder Mondo Duplantis in the pole vault will be Sam Kendricks, Renaud Lavillenie, Piotr Lisek, KC Lightfoot and Chris Nilsen, while the discus is set to include Simon Pettersson, Daniel Stahl, Fedrick Dacres and Lukas Weisshaidinger.

World Athletics