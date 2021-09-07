2021 World Athletics Indoor Tour winners secure wildcards for Belgrade



After the fifth and final Gold level meeting of the 2021 World Athletics Indoor Tour brought the series to a close for another year, 11 athletes have booked their place at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22.

It means several national teams for next year’s World Indoor Championships will be boosted by the success of their athletes on the World Indoor Tour. Usually only two athletes per nation per discipline are allowed to enter the World Indoor Championships, but a wild card entry allows for a third athlete to compete. The final decision about entering an individual athlete for the World Indoor Championships, as always, rests with the athlete’s national federation.

In addition, each of those 11 athletes receives a winner-takes-all US$10,000 bonus.

The individual event winners of this year’s World Athletics Indoor Tour are:

Women

60m – Javianne Oliver (USA)

800m – Habitam Alemu (ETH)

3000m – Lemlem Hailu (ETH)

Pole vault – Iryna Zhuk (BLR)

Triple jump – Liadagmis Povea (CUB)

Shot put – Auriol Dongmo (POR)

Men

400m – Pavel Maslak (CZE)

1500m – Selemon Barega (ETH)

60m hurdles – Grant Holloway (USA)

High jump – Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA)

Long jump – Juan Miguel Echevarria (CUB)

Full standings

The non-scoring disciplines in this year’s World Athletics Indoor Tour will become the 11 scoring disciplines for next year.

World Athletics