logo
World Athletics Championships Oregon22
Seiko Countdown310d 2h 50m 55s

News25 Feb 2021

2021 World Athletics Indoor Tour winners secure wildcards for Belgrade

FacebookTwitterEmail

2021 World Athletics Indoor Tour winners (© Getty / Jean-Pierre Durand)


After the fifth and final Gold level meeting of the 2021 World Athletics Indoor Tour brought the series to a close for another year, 11 athletes have booked their place at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22.

It means several national teams for next year’s World Indoor Championships will be boosted by the success of their athletes on the World Indoor Tour. Usually only two athletes per nation per discipline are allowed to enter the World Indoor Championships, but a wild card entry allows for a third athlete to compete. The final decision about entering an individual athlete for the World Indoor Championships, as always, rests with the athlete’s national federation.

In addition, each of those 11 athletes receives a winner-takes-all US$10,000 bonus.

The individual event winners of this year’s World Athletics Indoor Tour are:

Women
60m – Javianne Oliver (USA)
800m – Habitam Alemu (ETH)
3000m – Lemlem Hailu (ETH)
Pole vault – Iryna Zhuk (BLR)
Triple jump – Liadagmis Povea (CUB)
Shot put – Auriol Dongmo (POR)

Men
400m – Pavel Maslak (CZE)
1500m – Selemon Barega (ETH)
60m hurdles – Grant Holloway (USA)
High jump – Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA)
Long jump – Juan Miguel Echevarria (CUB)

Full standings

The non-scoring disciplines in this year’s World Athletics Indoor Tour will become the 11 scoring disciplines for next year.

World Athletics

BACK
Pages related to this article
Competitions
World Athletics Indoor Tour
medal
newspaper
Related articles
karlsruhe-indoor-tour-asher-smith-lavillenie

29 JAN 2021

Dominant displays from Asher-Smith, Birgen an...

indoor-tour-tsegay-record-1500-lievin

09 FEB 2021

Tsegay breaks world indoor 1500m record in Li...

new-balance-grand-prix-brazier-hoare-purrier

14 FEB 2021

Area records tumble at New Balance Indoor Gra...

indoor-tour-torun-giles-hailu-barega-holloway

17 FEB 2021

Giles triumphs in Torun in 1:43.63, second-fa...

indoor-tour-madrid-holloway-world-record

24 FEB 2021

Holloway enters the record books in Madrid...

Latest News
07 Sep 2021

How to follow and watch the Wanda Diamond League final in Zurich

07 Sep 2021

Olympic champions Crouser and Lasitskene look to cap seasons with success on Sechselautenplatz

07 Sep 2021

Coe unveils Weltklasse Zurich's Heritage Plaque at Letzigrund