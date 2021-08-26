logo
World Athletics Championships Oregon22
News27 Aug 2021

How to follow and watch the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Paris

Stade Charlety in Paris

The 2021 Wanda Diamond League continues on Saturday (28), with France welcoming many of the world’s best athletes for Meeting de Paris.

Olympic champions Mondo Duplantis, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Hansle Parchment are among those in action at the 11th Wanda Diamond League meeting of the season.

The Diamond League competition begins with the women's high jump at 2:30pm local time (GMT +2) on Saturday. Here’s how you can follow the action in Paris.

Where to watch

Programme and entry lists

The action will be streamed live in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.

The livestream will not be available in all territories.

To find out where the meeting may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information. 

Broadcaster Territories
Match TV Russia
A1 BULGARIA - Sport Max Bulgaria
ERT  Greece
BBC United Kingdom, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man
C MORE - TV4 /SVT Sweden
CBC Canada
CCTV China, Macao
Ceska Televize Czech Republic
Charlton Israel
Cineplex Thailand
Flow Sports Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands
SKY- Mexico (Nova vision) Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic
Fox Sports Australia
Globo / Band Sports Brazil
Ziggo Sports /NOS Netherlands
Measat Malaysia
Mono Streaming / Saigon Tourist Cable Vietnam
NBC Sports USA
Nent Denmark
Nordic Entertainment Iceland
NRK Norway
Sky Italy and the Vatican City
RTVS Slovakia
Ssport  Turkey
Sky Deutschland Germany
Spark New Zealand
Sport TV Portugal Portugal
SPORTALL/ L'Équipe France
SRG Switzerland
Starhub Singapore
SUPERSPORT (english speaking) and CANAL + International (french speaking) Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d'Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara
Tele Red Argentina
Movistar Spain
Polsat Poland
SPORTKLUB Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
VRT Belgium
MTV Finland
Sentana Ukraine
Belarus Sport Belarus
Wanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela

 

Social media

- World Athletics: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok
- Wanda Diamond League: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
- Meeting de Paris: Website | Twitter | Facebook

 

