How to follow and watch the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Paris

The 2021 Wanda Diamond League continues on Saturday (28), with France welcoming many of the world’s best athletes for Meeting de Paris.

Olympic champions Mondo Duplantis, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Hansle Parchment are among those in action at the 11th Wanda Diamond League meeting of the season.

The Diamond League competition begins with the women's high jump at 2:30pm local time (GMT +2) on Saturday. Here’s how you can follow the action in Paris.





Where to watch

Programme and entry lists

The action will be streamed live in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.

The livestream will not be available in all territories.

To find out where the meeting may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.





