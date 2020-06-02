

On a day that encourages everyone to get moving, runners around the world are invited to celebrate Global Running Day on 3 June.

Simply run one mile or complete an at-home exercise, then tag a friend to do the same. Share your activity on social media or on your preferred choice of activity tracker, then add the hashtags #Run1Tag1 and #GlobalRunningDay to help the global running community create a worldwide game of virtual tag.

The New York Road Runners (NYRR) has created a Virtual Global Running Day 1M challenge, which is free to enter for Strava users. Between now and 7 June, simply lace up your shoes and log a mile with a run or a walk.

There is also an ‘Active at home’ challenge with accompanying resources, including race bibs for kids and at-home PE lessons.

Activities should of course be conducted in a safe and responsible way in a global effort to support and strengthen the running community. All runners should protect their health and safety and that of others by social distancing while running.

Although many will run separate routes while keeping distance from others, we’re all in this together to stay connected and healthy.

To pledge your support, or for more information, visit the Global Running Day website.