

World Athletics is looking for a Senior Communications Manager to join a passionate and dynamic team. We need a world-class storyteller to help people fall in love with athletics; a strong writer to be able to capture and curate the ideas and innovation running through the sport; a diplomat with the skills of a juggler to run a very busy proactive and reactive press office.

The position reports to the Head of Communications. It is based in Monaco so we would like the candidate to be able to communicate in French as well as English. Strong writing skills are essential and at least eight years communication experience will be required.

A full job description and details of how to apply for the position are available here [English | French]. The deadline for applications is 30 September.

World Athletics