

World Athletics is seeking a Member Federation Relations Manager to be based at its Monaco headquarters.

The Member Federation Relations Manager's role is primarily focused on developing and maintaining positive and productive relationships with the six continental Area Associations and the 214 Member Federations, ensuring that they are effectively engaged and informed, and appropriately supported with guidance, services and grant funding.

Reporting to the Member Federation Relations Senior Manager, the Member Federation Relations Manager will act a primary point of contact with World Athletics to Member Federations and Area Associations.

A full job description and details of how to apply for the position are available here [English | French]. The deadline for applications is 30 September.

World Athletics