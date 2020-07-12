

One year from today, athletes from across the globe will descend on this spiritual home of Australian sport to take on the terrain, and whatever else mother nature can muster, for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 2021.

To celebrate the one year to go mark, the local organising committee has unveiled the official course animation for the event, which is scheduled to take place on 20 March 2021.







Mount Panorama is better known as the home of Australia’s premier endurance motor race, but in one year from now it will welcome the world’s best endurance runners for what will be Australia's first World Athletics Series event in 25 years.

The varied landscape and altitude around the iconic race track offers a range of enticing and challenging options for cross country running.

When Bathurst was awarded the championships, Athletics Australia president Mark Arbib said the event would embrace both elite and recreational runners in a celebration of the art of cross country.

"As recreational running continues to grow in Australia, the World Cross Country represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our elite runners to race on home soil, but also for our community runners to celebrate the sport and be involved in running events planned to take place during the championships," Arbib said.