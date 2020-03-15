

Welcome to our comprehensive lead-in coverage to the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston, the first meeting of the 2020 IAAF World Indoor Tour.

This page will be updated regularly throughout the day today and right up until the competition begins on Saturday, incorporating news gathered from our team on the ground in Boston and from IAAF, local organisers' and athletes' social media channels. To get up to speed, here's our in-depth meeting preview.

Updates: Liam Boylan-Pett