

In her first competition for almost 18 months, two-time Olympic shot put champion Valerie Adams achieved an Olympic qualifying mark of 18.65m.

Competing at the Potts Classic in Hastings on Saturday (25), the four-time world champion produced her winning mark in the second round. World U20 champion Madison-Lee Wesche was second with 17.51m. Two-time world indoor champion Tom Walsh won the men's event with 21.10m.

In what was her first competition since giving birth to her second child in March last year, Adams’ performance was also a qualifying mark for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2020.

“Second throw and I’m going to Tokyo baby,” she tweeted after the competition. “20 months outta the circle and this mama has still got it. Awesome competition to open my season. Very consistent from the start.”

The 35-year-old won four consecutive world indoor titles between 2008 and 2014. Injuries hampered her 2015-2016 seasons and in October 2017 she gave birth to her first child. She returned to action in early 2018 and went on to take the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, just six months after giving birth.

Adams’ next competition will be the Porritt Classic on 15 February.