Crouser's momentum continues - 22.66m in Fayetteville



Ryan Crouser's early season momentum in the shot put continued at the second American Track League series meeting in Fayetteville, USA, on Sunday (31).

Returning to competition exactly one week after he unleashed a 22.82m effort to break the world indoor record in his event, the reigning Olympic champion put together a sensational series at this World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver competition, capped by a 22.66m toss to equal the second best throw of all-time - the record throw he eclipsed last week.

Spinning out the rust with a 21.40m opener, Crouser reached 22.66m in the second round and nearly as far again with a 22.65m bomb in the fifth. In all, five of his six throws flew beyond the 22-metre mark, consistency that delighted the 2.01m tall and 145kg gentle giant.

"I was really happy with today," Crouser told ESPN commentator Lewis Johnson. "I came back after a big throw last week, and that's difficult to do. I threw a really consistent series. Consistency-wise, this week was better (than last week). I'm excited to see where I can go from here."

He'll take the next week off before returning to competition at the series' fourth meeting on 14 February.

Payton Otterdahl was second at 21.27m, a season's best.

Hoppel and Miller-Uibo break into all-time top-10

Rising middle distance star Bryce Hoppel also impressed in a top-notch 800m, taking the win in 1:44.37 to move all the way up to No.6 on the all-time list. Hoppel, who has clocked 1:43.23 outdoors, brought a 1:45.70 best indoors to the start line for his 2021 debut.

The 23-year-old, who was fourth at the 2019 World Championships, pulled the next three finishers to personal bests. Charlie Grice of Great Britain was second in 1:45.62, edging journeyman Erik Sowinski, who improved to 1:45.69 at age 31, his first indoor sub-1:46.

Bryce Hoppel in Fayetteville Bryce Hoppel in Fayetteville

Another top performance came in the rarely-run women's 200m where Shaunae Miller-Uibo cruised to a 22.40 victory to move up to No.9 in the world all-time. It was the Olympic 400m champion's first indoor 200m race since 2013.

Morris tops 4.81m world lead

World indoor pole vault champion Sandi Morris kicked off her 2021 campaign in good form, taking the win with a world-leading 4.81m effort. Morris, who was sidelined from training for two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 early last month, topped 4.55m, 4.65m, 4.70m and her winning 4.81m heights with her first attempts before bowing out with three tries at 4.96m.

Anicka Newell of Canada was second at 4.55m.

Elsewhere, victories in the 60m went to Mikiah Brisco, who clocked 7.17m to take the women's race and Maurice Eaddy, who dashed 6.63 to take the men's.

Other winners include Kendell Williams, who reached 6.60m to take the long jump; Jereem Richards, who took the 200m in 20.74; and Trevor Bassitt, who clocked 7.71 in the 60m hurdles.

Donavan Brazier and Raevyn Rogers, initially entered in the men's and women's 600m, were forced to the sidelines as a precaution after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Both tested negative but nonetheless were obligated to put off their 2021 debuts.

With them out of the hunt, the races were as about as close as could be, each decided by just 0.01. Sammy Watson took the women's race, holding off Gabby Scott in 1:28.29 and Nicholis Hilson the men's in 1:19.14 over James Gilreath.

