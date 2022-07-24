

Tomas Veszelka's upset victory in the triple jump over four-time world champion Christian Taylor was the key highlight at the PTS Meeting, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting, in Samorin, Slovakia, on Friday (11).

The unheralded Slovak jumped 16.69m in the third round and 16.66m in the sixth to hold off Taylor who managed a best of 16.53m with his final effort of the night. Taylor leaped 17.46m to win in Ostrava on Tuesday, a 2020 world lead.

Veszelka, 25, reached the final of the 2018 European Championships where he finished eighth and has a 17.08m lifetime best from 2019.

Elsewhere, Laviai Nielsen won the 400m in 51.70 to nab her third straight one-lap victory of the season. Dutchwoman Lieke Klaver was second in 51.92.

Ukraine's Anna Ryzhykova, the year's second fastest 400m hurdler, produced in a dominating run to take the victory in 55.21, the first this season in her specialty. Sara Slott Petersen of Denmark was second in 56.38. Estonia's Rasmus Magi won the men's race clocking 49.32.

Mike Rodgers of the US took the 100m in 10.15 and Cindi Ofili the 100m hurdles in 12.99.

On the infield. Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova of Belarus took the long jump in 6.70m, a stadium record, and compatriot Maksim Nedasekau won the high jump on countback over Lithuanian Andrijus Glebauskas at 2.25m.

Gabriela Gajanova of Slovakia won a competitive 800m contest with ah 2:01.26 season's best to hold off Finn Sara Kuivisto, who clocked 2:01.60, a lifetime best.

Bob Ramsak for World Athletics

Fajdek defeats Nowicki in Poznan

Pawel Fajdek's late season momentum continued at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix on Friday (11).

The four-time world champion threw 78.06m in the western Polish city to defeat compatriot Wojciech Nowicki, one this season's two 80-metre throwers, for the second consecutive meeting. Nowicki, a three-time world bronze medallist, threw 75.14m to finish second.

Piotr Lisek topped 5.72m to win the pole vault before bowing out with three tries at 5.80m. Compatriot Robert Sobera was second on countback over Matt Ludwig and Ernest Obiena at 5.52m.

Michal Haratyk prevailed in a quality shot put competition with a 21.55m best. Nick Ponzio of the US was second with 21.07m, with two-time world champion David Storl third with a 20.58m best.

Elsewhere, Jessica Turner clocked 55.89 to win the 400m hurdles, her second victory of the summer. And Malwina Kopron took the women's hammer, reaching 72.48m in the second round.

Bob Ramsak for World Athletics