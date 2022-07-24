

World champion Malaika Mihambo, competing off a shortened run-up, sailed out to a world-leading 7.03m to win the long jump at Anhalt 2020, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting, in Dessau on Tuesday (8).

Elsewhere, Johannes Vetter won the javelin with 86.17m, while Ukrainian duo Yuliya Levchenko and Yaroslava Mahuchikh both exceeded the meeting record in the high jump with 1.96m as Levchenko won on countback.

Lining up for just her second competition of the outdoor season, Mihambo was in third place for the first four rounds. World silver medallist Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk led for the first half of the competition with her opening effort of 6.68m before 2011 world bronze medallist Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova took the lead with 6.72m in round four.

Bekh-Romanchukh regained the lead in the next round with 6.85m, but then Mihambo responded by flying out to 7.08m (0.8m/s) to take pole position and add 10 centimetres to Mironchyk-Ivanova’s world lead.

Vetter, competing just two days after he unleashed a 97.76m monster throw in Silesia, was understandably not quite at the same level today. As he explained on Sunday after producing the second-best throw in history: “Small things can make big differences. Last week I threw 84 metres, this week I threw 97.”

The 2017 world champion opened with a modest 79.56m, but it was enough to take an early lead. He then improved to 84.16m, which remained the best mark of the evening until the final round when Moldova’s Andrian Mardare threw a season’s best of 84.41m to take a surprise lead.

Not wanting to disappoint the German crowd, Vetter pulled out a winning effort of 86.17m with the last throw of the competition to take back the lead.

In their fourth clash of the outdoor season, Yuliya Levchenko levelled the score with compatriot Yaroslava Mahuchikh in the high jump. It was close once again, though, and they were level up to and including 1.87m with no failures on their card.

Levchenko took control of the competition with a second-time clearance at 1.90m, one attempt fewer than Mahuchikh required, and then went on to clear 1.93m first time. Mahuchikh, again, needed one extra attempt.

Both women then cleared 1.96m on their first tries before failing at 1.99m. Levchenko’s better record gave her the victory on countback, but both women bettered the previous meeting record of 1.92m set nine years ago by Levern Spencer.

In the men’s 100m, Sri Lanka’s Yupun Abeykoon Mudiyanselage set a national record of 10.16, getting the better of in-form German Deniz Almas, who was second in 10.18. European champion Elvira Herman won the 100m hurdles in 12.85m, and Piotr Lisek won the pole vault from Chris Nilsen, 5.80m to 5.70m.

Jon Mulkeen for World Athletics