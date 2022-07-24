

Sandi Morris and Katie Nageotte topped a world-leading 4.81m at the Acadia Invitational on Thursday (16), a pole vault competition held on the jumping facility Morris helped build in Greenville, South Carolina.

Named for the Acadia housing community where it is set, the competition was the first sanctioned event held at the facility built by Morris and her father, Harry, in April, to provide her with a training set-up during the coronavirus lockdown period.

Morris topped the height on her first try to win on countback over Nageotte, who sailed clear on her second. Both passed at 4.86m before calling it a day after three misses at 4.91m. Both produced at least one solid attempt at that height.

“We still might have a track season, pushed back into the fall, so I want to be in shape," Morris told the Greenville News. "I want to be in top form so I invited one of my toughest competitors – Katie Nageotte – out here and she tied the height with me tonight and I’m absolutely elated because we both jumped the world lead. The night couldn’t have turned out any better. We both got some really good training in."

The event was officially closed to spectators from outside of the housing community due to restrictions on public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to local reports, about 150 people watched the competition.

Megan Clark was third at 4.50 with Leah Pasqualetti and Olivia Gruver tied for fourth at 4.30m. Nine women were entered in the event.

ESPN streamed the event live-to-tape.

Iapichino sails 6.80m in Savona

Larissa Iapichino sailed to an Italian U20 record of 6.80m (+0.7) to highlight the Memorial Ottolia in Savona, Italy, on Thursday (16).

The mark moved the 17-year-old to the No.2 spot on the all-time Italian list, second to her mother, two-time world champion Fiona May. Her leap, which came in the opening round, also equalled the second farthest of the year thus far.

"It was all quite surreal for me - I didn't feel perfect, but when I heard the applause I was shocked," Iapichino said. "I'm happy but there are still many things to fix." It was also an early birthday present. Iapichino turns 18 on Saturday.

Briton Andrew Pozzi won the 110m hurdles in 13.30 (+1.6), a world lead and meeting record.

In an eagerly anticipated national showdown, Filippo Tortu edged Lamont Jacobs by 0.02 in the 100m, clocking 10.12.

Davide Re took the 400m in 45.31, another meeting record, ahead of Vladimir Aceti who clocked 45.84.

Other solid performances on the infield came in the long jump, won by Filippo Randazzo with 8.12m (+1.4), and in the shot put, with Leonardo Fabbri taking the win with a 21.15m effort.

Elsewhere, Marusa Mismas-Zrimsek clocked 5:56.28 in the 2000m steeplechase at the 15th Sustersic and Cvetan Memorial meeting in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Thursday (16), the second fastest performance ever over the rarely-contested distance.

Bob Ramsak for World Athletics