

An eagerly-awaited win by local star Ajla Del Ponte and Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk’s first international appearance since 2017 were the key highlights at the 10th edition of the Galà dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting, on Tuesday (16).

Del Ponte’s 11.18 victory crowned an impressive season in which she won Wanda Diamond League races in Monte Carlo and Stockholm. World U20 bronze medallist Kristal Awuah finished second in 11.33 ahead of 200m European U20 champion Amy Hunt (11.41) and former world 200m champion Dafne Schippers (11.42).

“It was completely different to win at home in front of my fans, who gave me a lot of energy,” Del Ponte said. “This does not happen every day. My first coach was here. If I keep the energy from today’s competition, Rome is going to be another nice race.”

Van Niekerk made a winning comeback in his first race outside of South Africa since the 2017 World Championships in London. The world record-holder started slow, running fifth going into the final bend. But he clawed his way back to take the win in 45.58 ahead of Dutchman Jochem Dobber (45.78) and Poland’s Karol Zalewski (46.03).

Wayde van Niekerk in Bellinzona (Ti-Press / Alessandro Crinari (organisers)) © Copyright

“The race was challenging,” van Niekerk said. “The guys went out from the beginning and I had to stick with them. The 400m is where I belong and I showed that I am still around.”

Van Niekerk tested positive for Covid-19 in early August and said he then remained isolated for 25 days. “Basically I started from scratch.”

His compatriot Akani Simbine, who was fourth over 100m at last year’s World Championships, won his third 100m race this summer in 10.02 into a slight -0.2 m/s headwind holding off Italian record holder and world finalist Filippo Tortu, whose 10.07 was the fastest by a European this year. Simbine, who clocked 9.91 in March, and Tortu will clash again in Rome on Thursday.

Hynne smashes Norwegian 800m record

Norway’s Hedda Hynne claimed her second consecutive win in a high-quality women’s 800m race in 1:58.10, a world lead. Hynne also broke the national record for the second time in seven days after her 1:59.15 in Rovereto. Four women dipped under 1:59 with Swiss record holder Selina Buchel second with 1:58.37, one day before her wedding. She held off fresh Swiss champion Lore Hoffman whose 1:58.50 made her the second fastest Swiss ever. Great Britain’s Jemma Reekie finished fourth in 1:58.87.

National 800m record for Hedda Hynne in Bellinzona (Ti-Press / Alessandro Crinari (organisers)) © Copyright

Sweden’s Michaela Meijer cleared 4.70m on her third attempt to win the women’s pole vault before making one attempt at 4.85m. Former world U20 champion and two-time European U23 champion Angelica Moser from Switzerland cleared 4.60m on her third attempt to finish second. The young Swiss vaulter made three unsuccessful attempts at 4.70m.

World leader Femke Bol won the women’s 400m hurdles in 54.33 edging European champion Lea Sprunger from Switzerland, who clocked 54.98. Bol made a big breakthrough earlier this year when she clocked the current world lead of 53.97 in Papendal.

European 60m hurdles indoor champion Nadine Visser won the women’s 100m hurdles in 12.79, edging out three-time Italian champion Luminosa Bogliolo, who clocked 12.82, just 0.04 shy of her PB. Visser had beaten Bogliolo earlier this year in the Continental Tour meeting in Turku when she equaled the world leading 12.68.

World 3000m steeplechase silver medallist Lamecha Girma produced a thrilling win in a close 1500m race with a PB of 3:35.67, coming close to the meeting record. Piers Copeland from Great Britain finished just 0.02 behind the Ethiopian with a PB of 3:35.69. World 5000m silver medallist Selemon Barega was third in 3:36.07, also a lifetime best.

Finland’s Kristian Pulli took an upset win in the men’s long jump with 8.08m ahead of 2017 world bronze medallist Rushval Samaai (8.04m) and reigning world champion Tajay Gayle (7.99m).

Ludvy Vaillant from France won the men’s 400m hurdles in 49.24 beating David Kendziera of the US, who clocked 49.67 after winning the past two editions of this meeting.

Aaron Mallett of the US won the 110m hurdles with a 13.34 lifetime best, beating Swiss record holder and European U23 champion Jason Joseph (13.40) in a race dedicated to the memory of late local coach Fiorenzo Marchesi.

Dutch sprinter Lieke Klaver took a close win in the women’s 200m in 22.96 ahead of Marije Van Hunenstijn (23.01) and fresh Italian champion Dalia Kaddari, who smashed the national U20 record with 23.23.

Diego Sampaolo for World Athletics