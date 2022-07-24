

World bronze medallist Perseus Karlstrom returned to the roads for the first time in seven months at the International Race Walking Festival in Alytus on Friday (18), winning the men’s 20km event in 1:20:58.

And, with the Olympic qualifying window now open for road performances, the Swede’s winning mark counts as a qualifying performance for the Tokyo Olympics next year. Lithuania’s Brigita Virbalyte-Dimsiene, winner of the women’s race in 1:30:54, also finished just inside the Olympic qualifying standard.

Karlstrom set off at a steady pace with Britain’s 2016 world U20 champion Callum Wilkinson close behind, passing through five kilometres in 20:38 a couple of seconds ahead of Ukrainian duo Nazar Kovalenko and Ivan Losev.

After reaching half way in 40:32, the leading duo began to increase the pace and they passed through 12 kilometres in 48:31. Unable to maintain that pace, Wilkinson drifted back slightly while Karlstrom powered on ahead. By the time he reached 17 kilometres (1:08:40), he had a 20-second lead over Wilkinson.

Karlstrom slowed slightly in the final kilometre, but he crossed the line in 1:20:58 to finish two seconds inside the Olympic qualifying standard. With a strong final circuit, Losev and Kovalenko came through to take second (1:21:10) and third (1:21:12) respectively, while Wilkinson was fourth in a PB of 1:21:21.

In the women’s race, Virbalyte-Dimsiene had Hungary’s Viktoria Madarasz for company during the early stages, passing through eight kilometres together in 36:08. But the Lithuanian, cheered on by the home supporters, gradually began to pull away and by 14 kilometres her lead over Madarasz was almost one minute.

Virbalyte-Dimsiene, the fourth-place finisher at the 2018 European Championships, maintained her pace to the end and finished in a season’s best of 1:30:54. Madarasz was second in 1:33:41, comfortably ahead of Spain’s Ainhoa Pinedo (1:37:50).