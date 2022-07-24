

He is already the history man of marathon running but Eliud Kipchoge will be chasing another record-breaking milestone when he goes head to head with Ethiopian rival Kenenisa Bekele in Sunday’s 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon, a World Athletics Platinum Label road race.

A victory for the mighty Kenyan would make him the first able-bodied athlete, male or female, to win five London Marathon titles, taking him past the great Norwegian Ingrid Kristiansen, with whom he is currently tied on four wins.

Meanwhile, women’s world record-holder Brigid Kosgei is the hot favourite to make it a Kenyan double by lifting her second successive London crown.

Brigid Kosgei wins the London Marathon (Getty Images) © Copyright

Positive thinking has always been Kipchoge’s mantra, and he is typically confident he can add to the London titles he won in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019, despite the peculiar circumstances surrounding this year’s race due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am feeling well and happy to be back in London to run for my fifth title,” he said at a socially distanced pre-race press conference in midweek. “I think the race will be a really fruitful one for us on Sunday and a fast race.”

Kipchoge, the Olympic champion, world record-holder and the first man to break the two-hour barrier in last year’s unofficial challenge in Vienna, has turned the London Marathon into a personal tour de force in his four previous appearances, not least when he delivered a front-running masterclass last year to triumph in a course record of 2:02:37.

But this year, in what will be the 40th edition of the race, there are a number of unknown factors to occupy Kipchoge’s thoughts as he plots his path to the finish line: a dramatically different course, the absence of any spectators and the big imponderable of which Bekele will turn up.

Bekele: ‘More or less, I have prepared well’

Will it be the Bekele who came within two seconds of Kipchoge’s world record when he clocked a stunning 2:01:41 in Berlin last September, becoming only the second marathon runner in history to run sub 2:02? If so, Sunday’s race could be an epic collision of two long-distance giants.

Or will it be the Bekele who has failed to finish within 90 seconds of Kipchoge in their four previous encounters over 26.2 miles, including two clashes on the streets of London? The Bekele who, in truth, had failed to transfer his brilliance on the track to the roads until that remarkable performance in Berlin.

There were few clues this week as Bekele admitted that his pre-race preparations at home had been good but not ideal. Strict lockdown rules in Ethiopia meant much of his mileage had to take place on a treadmill.

Kenenisa Bekele winning the 2019 Berlin Marathon (Organisers) © Copyright

“My preparation was good but because of Covid-19 sometimes it was not as perfect as I had planned,” he said. “It has been really difficult in Africa, so it affected us a lot. We tried our best to prepare well and, more or less, I have prepared well.”

Unless Bekele is at his very best, it is likely to be left to compatriots Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihan to take the challenge to Kipchoge. Both tried valiantly in last year’s race, hanging on to Kipchoge’s coat tails until two miles from home and recording two of the fastest marathon times in history. Geremew’s clocking of 2:02:55 to finish second puts him fourth on the all-time list.

Other athletes to watch are Sisay Lemma, Tamirat Tola, Marius Kipserem and Shura Kitata, all of whom have run inside 2:05.

Like Bekele, Kipchoge had to adjust to the rigours of solo training after the pandemic forced the closure of his training camp in Kaptagat, Kenya, though he has recently been able to return to group work.

“It was really difficult when I had to train on my own because for 17 years I have been training with six, 10 or 20 people all year round,” said Kipchoge. “So, it was like an electric shock when I had to train on my own.

“It was hard to get fit and up to a high level of training. But lately we have consolidated a bigger team around me and training has been good.”

A closed course, no spectators

The pandemic has forced the race organisers to ring the changes for what will be the first major city marathon to be staged since Tokyo in March.

Postponed from April, the race will take place over 19 laps of a closed-loop course around St James’s Park in central London, with only elite athletes competing and spectators excluded. World Athletics President Sebastian Coe will be the official starter for both the men’s and women’s races.

All of the athletes and their support teams have been cocooned in a ‘secure biosphere’, with exclusive use of an out-of-town hotel and regular health checks.

Runners were also required to undergo Covid-19 tests before flying to London, which resulted in the highly promising Degitu Azimeraw, a debut winner at the 2019 Amsterdam Marathon, testing positive at home in Ethiopia and being forced to withdraw.

Kosgei heads strong women’s field

In her absence, the women’s race looks like Kosgei’s to lose after her sensational world record of 2:14:04 in Chicago last October, carving more than 80 seconds off Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year-old mark.

The experience has made her even more determined to lower the record even further.

“It made me more encouraged to do a lot of training and to focus on training so I could try to break that record again,” she said.

Breaking records will not be on Kosgei’s mind on Sunday, however. She admits racing on a tight, looped course will be a step into the unknown, while the pandemic has restricted her training volume compared to 2019.

Women's marathon winner Ruth Chepngetich in Doha (Getty Images) © Copyright

“Due to the pandemic I will not say I will run ‘this’ or ‘this’ [time] because the coronavirus affected us,” she said. “We didn’t do a lot of training like last year.”

Fellow Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot, the 2018 London champion, will be among her principal challengers, though Kosgai beat her convincingly to win her first London crown last year, finishing almost two minutes ahead after a storming second half to the race.

Another compatriot, Ruth Chepngetich, will be making her London debut following her World Championship victory in the heat of Doha last year. With a personal best of 2:17:08 from last year’s Dubai Marathon, she is the second fastest woman in the field.

In an intriguing sub-plot to the main battle for honours, four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah will be participating in Sunday’s race as a pace-maker for a group of male runners chasing the Tokyo Olympic Qualifying Standard of 2:11:30.

Farah, himself, is committed to competing on the track rather than the roads in Tokyo but was happy to accept the invitation to perform pace-making duties as it fitted into his training schedule. A number of female runners will also be chasing the women’s standard of 2:29:30.

World Athletics announced in July that it was lifting its suspension of the Olympic qualification system for marathon races and race walks from 1 September, making results recorded in Sunday’s race eligible for Tokyo.

Simon Hart for World Athletics