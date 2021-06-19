Wanda Diamond League releases diamond disciplines for 2021



The 2021 Wanda Diamond League continues to take shape. On Wednesday (9), the Wanda Diamond League released a full, detailed schedule for next year.

Following a planned reduction in the number of disciplines for 2020, the series returns to a full programme of 32 diamond disciplines in 2021.

In each discipline, athletes will compete for Diamond League points at 13 series meetings during the course of the season.

Each series meeting will take place in a two-hour TV world programme and will stage at least 13 diamond disciplines.

At the end of the 13 meetings, the athletes with the most points in each diamond discipline will qualify for a place in the Wanda Diamond League final in Zurich.

The two-day final will be the only meeting to stage every single diamond discipline, with all 32 Wanda Diamond League champions to be crowned at the Letzigrund Stadium on 9 September.

The season calendar and the allocation of disciplines remain provisional and subject to change according to the global health situation in 2021.

See the full breakdown of which diamond disciplines will be staged at which meetings throughout 2021

A list of disciplines for each meeting will also be available under the 'programme and results' page on each individual meeting website.

Wanda Diamond League